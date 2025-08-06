Intellectually disabled man allegedly dies by suicide inside Coimbatore police station sub-inspector’s room

COIMBATORE: An intellectually disabled 60-year-old man was found dead by suicide inside a sub-inspector’s room on the first floor of the Bazaar Police Station in Coimbatore on Wednesday morning.
Police claimed that the man barged into the station at midnight on Tuesday and died by suicide due to intellectual disability after locking the room, while a policeman on duty was unaware of his intrusion.
City Police Commissioner A Saravana Sundar said, “Departmental action will be initiated against a policeman for dereliction of duty.” He also added that a team headed by an assistant commissioner of police would carry out the investigation.
The deceased was identified as A Rajan of Kamaraj Nagar at Ramachettipalayam near Perur in Coimbatore. According to police, Rajan was found dead in a hanging condition inside the sub-inspector’s cabin around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police said Rajan was unmarried and worked as a construction labourer. He was residing with his sister Veeramani and their elderly mother.
On Tuesday around 11.19 p.m., Rajan entered the police station. Policeman Senthil, who was on night duty, questioned him and allegedly found that he was mentally unstable. The police then reportedly sent him away from the station.
However, Rajan allegedly sneaked back into the station, went to the first floor via the stairs in front of the building, entered the sub-inspector’s room, and locked the door from inside. Senthil allegedly failed to notice his re-entry.
Police claimed that Rajan died by suicide in the room sometime during the night.
On Wednesday around 8 a.m., Senthil went to the first floor on official work and tried to open the door of the room. When it did not open, he allegedly broke open the door and found Rajan’s body hanging. The body was sent for a postmortem.
Commissioner Saravana Sundar said that police came to know about the sequence of events after analysing CCTV footage in and around the station. “A step will be taken to lock the entrance of the adjacent entries of the police stations during night hours,” he said.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)