Intellectually disabled man allegedly dies by suicide inside Coimbatore police station sub-inspector’s room

COIMBATORE: An intellectually disabled 60-year-old man was found dead by suicide inside a sub-inspector’s room on the first floor of the Bazaar Police Station in Coimbatore on Wednesday morning.

Police claimed that the man barged into the station at midnight on Tuesday and died by suicide due to intellectual disability after locking the room, while a policeman on duty was unaware of his intrusion.

City Police Commissioner A Saravana Sundar said, “Departmental action will be initiated against a policeman for dereliction of duty.” He also added that a team headed by an assistant commissioner of police would carry out the investigation.

The deceased was identified as A Rajan of Kamaraj Nagar at Ramachettipalayam near Perur in Coimbatore. According to police, Rajan was found dead in a hanging condition inside the sub-inspector’s cabin around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said Rajan was unmarried and worked as a construction labourer. He was residing with his sister Veeramani and their elderly mother.