Madras HC lauds Tenkasi collector for taking measures to curb caste discrimination

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has appreciated the Tenkasi district collector for implementing several measures to solve caste discrimination in the use of public water taps in Thalaivankottai village, and directed the state government to implement the same method across Tamil Nadu.

Further, Justice RN Manjula advised all district collectors in the state not to wait for affected people to lodge complaints but take proactive steps to ensure common properties and resources are shared between the communities without any discrimination.

Justice Manjula, during an earlier hearing, expressed shock that Scheduled Caste people of Thalaivankottai village were being allowed to collect water from public taps only after people from other communities fulfil their water needs. She then directed the Tenkasi collector to ensure that discrimination does not happen in future.

Subsequently, the collector filed a report to the court stating that more public taps have been installed and committees have been formed comprising panchayat president, secretary and zonal assistant block development officer to monitor and prevent caste discrimination. Recording this, the judge appreciated the collector and observed that similar issues could prevail in every village across the state.