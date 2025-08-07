Left parties in TN are irrelevant: EPS

TIRUNELVELI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami hit out at the Left parties and said they have become irrelevant in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking in a public meeting at Tenkasi on Wednesday, Palaniswami responded to CPM State secretary P Shanmugam who had allegedly questioned AIADMK role as opposition party.

“The AIADMK has staged 122 protests so far against the DMK government. Did CPM stage any protest against CIBIL score condition for farm loans or against rising inflation? Has Shanmugam joined sanitation workers who are protesting in Chennai? Stalin made several promises to them while in opposition, but is ignoring them now.”

Further, Palaniswami said both Communist parties failed to raise people’s issues, and have become irrelevant in the state. “People have to search for them. Shanmugam said 98% of DMK’s promises remain unfulfilled. If we question the DMK, why does it pain him? The DMK is gradually swallowing the Communist parties,” he said.

On NEET, the former CM said in 2017-18, only nine government school students secured MBBS seats. “After I implemented 7.5% reservation, 2,818 government school students are studying MBBS,” he said.

Speaking of local issues, the AIADMK leader charged the DMK government with allowing mineral theft in Tenkasi and failing to repair the Shenbagavalli check dam. “Once we return to power, we will hold talks with the Kerala government, repair the dam, and bring water to 40,000 acres of farmland,” he said.