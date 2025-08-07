SC junks Madras HC order banning use of CM name in schemes

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday quashed the Madras High Court’s interim order that restrained the Tamil Nadu government from using Chief Minister M K Stalin’s name and image in the ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ welfare outreach programme.

Terming the plea by AIADMK MP C Ve Shanmugam “totally misconceived” and an abuse of process of law, the apex court imposed a Rs 10 lakh fine on him, to be paid to the state within a week.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, and comprising Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria, said the practice of naming welfare schemes after political leaders is common across the country, and selectively challenging one such scheme reflects political motive rather than genuine concern.

“We do not appreciate the anxiety of the petitioner to choose only one political party and one political leader,” the bench observed. “If the petitioner was so concerned about the misuse of public funds, he could have challenged all such schemes.”

The court noted that even during the AIADMK’s tenure, many schemes were branded after CM J Jayalalithaa as “Amma” initiatives. Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the DMK and the state government respectively, cited similar schemes in support of their case.