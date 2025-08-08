Suicide of newlywed Tiruppur woman: Husband, parents arrested 

COIMBATORE: Nallur police investigating the suicide of a newlywed woman arrested her husband and his parents on Thursday amid allegations she faced dowry harassment.

The arrested are V Sathishwar (28) and his parents R Vijayakumar (59) and V Uma (53), all from Veerappanchatram in Erode district.

They have been charged under BNS Section 85 (husband or relative of husband subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 108 (abetment of suicide) and were remanded to prison.

The deceased Preethi (26) of Friends Garden in K Chettipalayam on Dharapuram Road in Tiruppur had married Sathishwar in September 2024.

According to the police, Preethi's family reportedly gave a dowry of Rs 20 lakh in cash, 80 sovereigns of gold jewelry, and a multi-utility vehicle. Recently, Preethi's family sold some property, and the proceeds were intended to settle debts incurred for her marriage. Unaware of their debts, Sathishwar and his parents allegedly pressured Preethi to bring her share. Following a dispute over this issue, Preethi had returned to her parents' house a month ago.