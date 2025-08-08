Suicide of newlywed Tiruppur woman: Husband, parents arrested 

COIMBATORE: Nallur police investigating the suicide of a newlywed woman arrested her husband and his parents on Thursday amid allegations she faced dowry harassment.
The arrested are V Sathishwar (28) and his parents R Vijayakumar (59) and V Uma (53), all from Veerappanchatram in Erode district.
They have been charged under BNS Section 85 (husband or relative of husband subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 108 (abetment of suicide) and were remanded to prison.
The deceased Preethi (26) of Friends Garden in K Chettipalayam on Dharapuram Road in Tiruppur had married Sathishwar in September 2024.
According to the police, Preethi's family reportedly gave a dowry of Rs 20 lakh in cash, 80 sovereigns of gold jewelry, and a multi-utility vehicle. Recently, Preethi's family sold some property, and the proceeds were intended to settle debts incurred for her marriage. Unaware of their debts, Sathishwar and his parents allegedly pressured Preethi to bring her share. Following a dispute over this issue, Preethi had returned to her parents' house a month ago.
She had been hoping her husband would return on Aadi 18, a traditional day for newly married couples to change their mangalsutra and celebrate. However, Sathishwar reportedly demanded money and informed her that he would no longer visit her family. Devastated by his response, Preethi took her own life at her residence in Tiruppur on Tuesday.
Based on her mother's complaint, Nallur police filed a case under BNSS Section 194 (3)(i) (suicide of a woman within seven years of marriage). The case was also referred to the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) for inquiry. Preethi's family alleged dowry harassment and demanded legal action against her husband and in-laws.
On Thursday, police altered the case to include new charges and arrested the man and his parents.
A senior police officer said they are awaiting the RDO report. If it confirms the allegations, further charges related to dowry harassment will be filed.
This incident marks the second suicide of a newlywed woman in Tiruppur district in the past two months. A 27-year-old newlywed woman named Ridhanya took her life on June 29, reportedly due to harassment from her husband's family.
(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the health department's helpline 104.)