TN student signed consent to join Russia war: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

CHENNAI: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, during his meeting with MP Durai Vaiko, informed that Kishore Saravanan, a medical student from Cuddalore, had voluntarily accepted Russian citizenship and signed documents consenting to join the war in Ukraine. In a statement on Thursday, Durai Vaiko said he had sought clarity on the status of Kishore believed to have been forcibly conscripted into the Russian army.

In response, Jaishankar said Russian authorities claimed Kishore had signed all relevant documents agreeing to military service after obtaining Russian citizenship. As a result, they now consider him a Russian national and have declined further Indian intervention. The MDMK principal secretary said he conveyed that Kishore may have been coerced into signing the documents.

Jaishankar assured that the matter would be raised directly with senior Russian foreign affairs officials during his visit to Russia. The minister also said he would push for a special arrangement to secure Kishore’s release and urged the MDMK leader to remain hopeful.

Meanwhile, MDMK deputy general secretary Mallai Sathya claimed Durai Vaiko was leaning towards the BJP, having obtained signatures from BJP MPs to secure Kishore’s release.

Responding to this, MDMK general secretary Vaiko clarified that his son had gathered support from 15 political parties, including 15 DMK MPs, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, members of the IUML, and the BJP.

‘Secure release of all TN fishers in Lankan custody’

Chennai: Expressing concern over the arrest of 14 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seizure of their boats by the Sri Lankan Navy on Wednesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take immediate and effective measures to secure the release of all detained fishermen at the earliest. The CM, in his letter to the union minister, said it is deeply concerning that despite repeated appeals to the union government to intervene diplomatically, such incidents persist. Stalin pointed out that the latest arrest marks the 17th such incident in 2025 alone. “At present, 80 fishermen and 237 boats remain in the custody of Sri Lankan authorities, deprived of their only means of livelihood and their right to fish in traditional waters,” he added.