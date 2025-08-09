Prisoner assault: Madurai Bench of Madras HC seeks report, records from prison officials

MADURAI: Hearing a habeas corpus petition alleging assault on a convict by Tiruchy Central Prison officials, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday sought a detailed status report from the prison authorities, along with documents, such as jailor daily report book, the convict's treatment records, and the service register of the deputy jailor concerned.

A bench of justices A D Jagadish Chandira and R Poornima gave the direction after perusing the inquiry report, submitted by the Principal District Judge of Tiruchy, which confirmed the above allegations. Petitioner M Angammal -- mother of the convict, M Harikarasudhan -- sought action against erring officials.

During the hearing on Thursday, the judges noted that following the incident, the deputy jailor was placed under compulsory wait and Harikarasudhan was imposed with a punishment of withdrawal of privileges.

Finding that the punishment on the prisoner was imposed without following the procedure under rules 303 and 304 of the Tamil Nadu Prison Rules, the judges set aside the same and permitted Angammal to visit her son.

Also, they added that Harikarasudhan is at liberty to file a complaint before the DIG, Tiruchy prison, which could be forwarded to the jurisdictional police for registering a case. The matter was adjourned to August 11 for the filing of the above reports and documents.