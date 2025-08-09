Stray dog carries severed limb of suicide bid victim in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Police have launched a probe after a private firm manager discovered a severed human limb inside the company premises near Kallapalayam, Coimbatore on Thursday. CCTV footage revealed that a stray dog had brought the limb to the spot.

Later enquiries found that the limb belonged to S Alagupandi (28) of Tiruppur, who had attempted suicide recently by jumping in front of a train.

He had lost both an arm and a leg in the incident and is undergoing treatment at Coimbatore MCH. Police suspect the amputated organ, which was disposed of as medical waste, was picked up by the dog and carried to the firm’s premises. Probe is on.

(In case of suicidal thoughts, dial helpline 104)