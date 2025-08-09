Youth’s death turns out to be murder, four suspects held; search on for one in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli district police altered a case of suspicious death of a 28-year-old man near Radhapuram into murder, and arrested four suspects on Friday.

The youth — Prabu Doss (28), a carpenter from Sankaneri village — was found unconscious on the roadside near Radhapuram on Wednesday and died en route to a hospital. The police said the suspects — Vinoth (42), Lingasamy (22), Maharajan (23) (all three from Koodankulam) and Arunkumar (21) from Thisaiyanvila — had staged the crime as a road accident.

Sources said Doss, along with another villager Tamilarasan (19), left for work on a two-wheeler on Wednesday morning, but they were later found lying on the side of a road near Radhapuram. While Tamilarasan was unconscious, Doss was allegedly found with severe injuries on his neck and chest.

They were taken to the Government Hospital in Radhapuram, but Doss died en route. Tamilarasan was later shifted to the Kanniyakumari Medical College Hospital. Following the incident, a group of villagers staged a road blockade protest in front of the Radhapuram GH, which was later withdrawn after the police held talks with them.

Initially, the police registered a case of suspicious death, but the autopsy report revealed that the injuries on the victim’s body were caused by sharp weapons. Acting on the instructions of SP N Silambarasan, a team led by DSP Venkatesh held an investigation, which revealed that the suspects had allegedly conspired to murder Doss and stage it as an accident.

The motive was traced back to an incident in Coimbatore, where Doss was allegedly involved in the circumstances leading to the suicide of a young woman. The four suspects were arrested on Friday, and a search is on to trace one other suspect.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact TN helpline 104 or Sneha’s helpline 044-24640050.)