22 dormant Tamil Nadu political parties delisted by Election Commission of India

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday delisted 22 registered, unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) in Tamil Nadu, which have not contested in any election for the past six years. The 22 political parties are among the 334 RUPPs from various states. The order issued by ECI secretary Soumyajit Ghosh said any party aggrieved by the order may appeal within 30 days.

The ECI order said the delisted parties shall not be eligible to avail benefits, including entitlement to accept contributions and I-T exemptions.

The delisted RUPPs are: All India Athithanar Makkal Katchi (Restored), All India Women Democratic Freedom Party, Ambedkar People’s Movement, Anaithindiya Samuthaya Makkal Katchi, Anna MGR Jayalalithaa Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Appamma Makkal Kazhagam, India Makkal Munnetra Katchi, Indian Victory Party, Kamarajar Makkal Katchi, Mahabharath Mahajan Sabha, Makkal Neethi Katchi, Meenavar Makkal Munnani, Nalvazhikkagam, Nationalist Charity Congress, New Life People’s Party, Pasumpon Makkal Kazhagam, Samuga Makkal Katchi, Tamil Maanila Katchi, Tamil Nadu Peasants and Workers Party, Tamilaga Sthabana Congress, and Youth and Students Party.