Dark flyovers turn risk zones in Coimbatore, civic body promises repairs and surveillance

COIMBATORE: Malfunctioning streetlights have plunged almost all major flyovers in Coimbatore into darkness at night, raising serious safety concerns among motorists and residents. Civic activists allege prolonged negligence by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and the highways department.

Several of these structures have allegedly become hotspots for illegal nighttime racing, posing a threat to commuters. Social activists and road safety campaigners have urged officials to immediately repair streetlights and install speed-sensing cameras to deter such activities, thereby ensuring a safer passage for the public.

The CCMC, in its annual budget, had earlier announced plans to equip city flyovers with CCTV cameras and speed display boards. However, residents point out that no visible progress has been made on this front. Meanwhile, sources indicate that the civic body and the highways department have been engaged in a blame game, each accusing the other of failing to maintain the lighting systems.

"Streetlights are not just about visibility, they are about safety and accountability. We hope this time the promises translate into action before another accident forces change," said R Hariharan, a motorist from Kavundampalayam.

Numerous flyovers in the city, including the Kavundampalayam flyover, GN Mills flyover, Trichy Road flyover, Gandhipuram twin flyovers, Ukkadam flyover, Vadakovai flyover and Uppilipalayam flyover, do not have functioning streetlights.