EPS bitter about Tamil Nadu's double-digit growth: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday criticised AIADMK general secretary and leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for dismissing the report of his “friends” – BJP-led union government – about the state achieving a growth of 11.19% in Gross State Domestic Product in 2024-25, stating he (EPS) did not understand that economic indicator is the fundamental measure of development.

Addressing a government function in Chengalpattu district, the CM alleged that Palaniswami was bitter about TN’s double-digit growth since the state has achieved such a phenomenal growth under his (Stalin) leadership when the same was not possible for Prime Minister Narendra Modi (for the country) or for the CMs of any other states.

Stating that the incumbent government has put TN on a growth trajectory that cannot be hidden or refuted even by the union government, Stalin added that the DMK will achieve an even higher growth during the ‘Dravidian Model 2.0’, indicating the party’s confidence that it will return to power in 2026. “The entire country will look at TN and say this is development and this is the path. You are going to watch that from the opposition benches (in the Assembly),” Stalin said.