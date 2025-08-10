Kovai residents mistake survey for membership drive of DMK

COIMBATORE: The government employees attached to the Tamil Nadu RIGHTS (Rehabilitation, Inclusion, Governance, Holistic Empowerment, and Transformation for Social Change) Project are allegedly facing a roadblock in conducting door-to-door survey in urban and corporation areas, as many take it for a membership drive of the ruling DMK.

The statewide survey is part of the Social Registry Enrollment (SRE) census to identify people with disabilities, and was launched in June this year by TN RIGHTS Project under the Department of Welfare for Differently-Abled Persons.

An official attached to the survey said the exercise is being carried out at a time when all major political parties have started door-to-door membership drive ahead of the upcoming Assembly election. “In areas where opposition parties wield influence, the survey is being taken for a membership drive of the ruling party. Even after giving explanations, the people are asking our staff to carry it out after the election, as they believe it is conducted by the ruling party to attract differently-abled voters,” he said.

He also cited an example of the opposition party cadre stopping the conduct of the survey Karumathampatti, thinking that it was being carried out for the ruling party. “The issue was settled after police interference,” he added.