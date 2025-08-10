Land acquisition delay: Madras HC summons chief secretary

MADURAI: Expressing displeasure at the state government’s delay in releasing funds to the tune of Rs 25.4 crore towards acquisition of 9.5 acres of temple land in front of the court campus, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday summoned the chief secretary of Tamil Nadu for an explanation. If the amount is released by the next hearing on August 13, the authority need not appear, the court added.

“If the government is not able to spare a sum of Rs 25,42,21,775 for additional infrastructure to the high court in the state, it reflects the poor state of affairs prevailing in the state,” a bench of Justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan remarked.

The bench, which was hearing a batch of petitions filed in connection with the said land parcel, was specifically constituted to monitor the acquisition process and issue directions as required. When the matter was heard in April this year, the bench had made serious observations over the delay and had directed the authorities to act swiftly considering the dire need of the land parcel for the court’s use. Even then, there has been no major progress except exchange of communication between officers at the lower level, the judges said.