1,697 kg of drugs seized in Vellore under 'Drug free TN' drive

VELLORE: As part of Tamil Nadu government's 'Drug Free TN' initiative, 120 cases were booked against 172 accused persons, 1,697 kg drugs has been seized and 82 bank accounts were frozen so far in 2025, as per a data shared by the Vellore police on Sunday.

112 vehicles involved in the offence were also seized and 29 drug offenders were detained under Goondas Act.

Special teams were formed to prevent the sale of ganja and gutkha and abusive tablets. 6 inter-state border check posts are strengthened and intensive vehicle checks are being done to prevent the the illegal smuggling of drug substance from the bordering states.

1,098 drug awareness campaigns were organized in 2025 at several schools, colleges, bus stands, railway stations and other public places.

In 2024, 584 cases were booked against 674 accused persons, 7,532 kg of drugs were seized and 143 bank accounts were frozen.