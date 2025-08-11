After a long battle, man lays homeless friend to rest in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: P Shanmugavel (55) of Udangudi in the district, was unable to mourn the loss of his long-time friend R Athimuthu of Authoor, last month as he had to wage a long battle to lay the 75-year-old man to rest on Sunday.

Calling Athimuthu his “longtime friend”, Shanmugavel told TNIE that the hairdresser was staying with him at his farm ever since he was abandoned by his family. A diabetic, Athimuthu was admitted to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital (TKMCH) on June 17.

He, however, passed away without responding to medical treatment on July 19. Although the hospital authorities informed Shanmugavel of Athimuthu’s demise, they kept back the body at the morgue insisting that the deceased’s relatives come forward to receive the body.

While Athimuthu had performed the last rites for a number of people in Udangudi, it was worrying to witness himself having no one to perform his own funeral, Shanmugavel said. He then approached the authorities demanding to hand over his friend’s body to him in order to give a dignified farewell. TKMCH officials, however, reiterated that Athimuthu’s body can be handed over only to his relatives.

Besides, Athimuthu’s lack of identification proof made it hard to convince the hospital authorities, Shanmugavel said.

Armed with advice from higher officials, Shanmugavel lodged a complaint with the Kulasekarapattinam police seeking Athimuthu’s body. After issuing him with a Community Service Register receipt, burial ground on Sunday.

Based on the CSR receipt and the letters, the TKMCH authorities handed over Athimuthu’s body to Shanmugavel on Sunday.