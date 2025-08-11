Case filed against Tiruchy jail deputy jailor, 22 others for attacking convict

TIRUCHY: The KK Nagar police on Saturday registered a case against deputy jailor Manikandan, head warder Arunkumar, another unnamed prison official, and 20 guards of Tiruchy Central Prison for allegedly assaulting a convict, M Harikarasudhan.

The case was filed after a complaint was registered by M Angamal, mother of the convict, with the DIG (prisons). An inquiry report by the principal district judge of Tiruchy confirmed the allegations, which were also reviewed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Following this, the jurisdictional police station, which is KK Nagar police station, registered a case under seven BNS provisions, including Section 115(2) for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 117(2) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt, and Section 127(2) for wrongful confinement.

Harikarasudhan, a Madurai native serving time at Tiruchy Central Prison, was transferred from Madurai Central Prison in October 2024 to pursue an ITI course after completing Class 10 in custody. He was convicted in a ganja case last year.

His mother alleged that he was assaulted last month and denied visits from family and lawyers, prompting her to file a habeas corpus petition.

On August 7, Justices A D Jagadish Chandira and R Poornima, citing an inquiry report by a district court judge, sought detailed records from prison authorities.

They then set aside a privilege withdrawal imposed on the convict in violation of prison rules and allowed Angammal to meet Harikarasudhan, permitting him to file a complaint in the KK Nagar police station. The matter will be heard on August 11.