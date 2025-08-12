Cop suspended in TN's Sulur for lapses in murder probe

COIMBATORE: DIG V Sasimohan of Coimbatore range on Sunday suspended Sulur Circle Inspector Lenin Appadurai after lapses were found in his handling of a murder probe. The case came to light when D Balamurugan (45) and Murugaperumal (24) from Tirunelveli surrendered before Chettipalayam police, claiming involvement in a murder committed in Chennai two months ago.

They confessed that the victim’s body had been dumped in a well at Malumichampatti. Investigators later found that the circle inspector was aware that one of the men had no role in the crime, yet allegedly coerced him into confessing. “It appears this was done in a bid to shield the real culprit,” police said. Authorities are also probing why the man in question surrendered in the first place.