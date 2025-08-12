Light to moderate rain likely in Chennai

CHENNAI: Heavy rain may be on the cards for parts of north Tamil Nadu for the next two days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain is likely in parts of Tiruvallur and Ranipet on Tuesday and Wednesday and additionally in Vellore and Tirupattur on Wednesday. The Nilgiris may also experience heavy showers during these two days. In Chennai, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is said to be likely in some areas in the next 24 hours.

As part of the southwest monsoons, parts of northern Tamil Nadu and south interior Tamil Nadu received spells of rain on Monday. Parts of Karaikal, Ramanathapuram, Tiruttani, Tiruvallur, Vellore and Salem received light rainfall during the day on Monday.

Chennai’s Nungambakkam observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 35.3 degree celsius. Meanwhile, a low pressure area is likely to form northwest & adjoining Bay of Bengal around August 13.