Madras HC orders CB-CID to probe prisoner assault in TN's Tiruchy jail

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras HC on Monday ordered CB-CID probe into two cases filed over the recent assault of a convict prisoner by Tiruchy Central Prison authorities.

A bench of justices, AD Jagadish Chandira and R Poornima passed the order while disposing of a habeas corpus petition filed by M Angammal, mother of the convict M Harikarasudhan, seeking action against the erring officials.

According to Angammal, her son was convicted in a ganja case and sentenced to 14 years imprisonment last year. After being lodged in Madurai Central Prison, her son completed Class 10 and was transferred to the Tiruchy Central Prison six months ago to facilitate his higher studies. On July 26, when her son was in his prison cell, a deputy jailer and other prison officials lathicharged him, leaving him severely injured, Angammal alleged.

The inquiry report filed by principal district judge of Tiruchy, confirmed Angammal’s allegations, following which the bench sought a status report from the prison authorities, along with the service register of the deputy jailer concerned.

The court also set aside the punishment of withdrawal of privileges imposed on Harikarasudhan and added that the convict is at liberty to file a complaint before the Tiruchy prison DIG, which could be forwarded to the jurisdictional police for filing a case. Based on this, a case was registered by Tiruchy police against the deputy jailer and a few others.