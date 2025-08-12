Man, two minor daughters held for murder of 23-year-old youth in TN

DINDIGUL: Three people, including two minor girls, were arrested for allegedly murdering a 23-year-old youth in Palani on Monday.

Police said Saravanan, a resident of Thummalapatti panchayat, was working as accountant in a brick kiln where workers from Odisha and Bihar were deployed. However, he was recently transferred to another kiln in Palani.

On Saturday, Saravanan had come to Thumpabalapatti, and met one of the workers’ daughters, a 17-year-old girl whom he had befriended earlier. He got into an argument with her, and she pushed Saravanan, who lost balance and fell on a stone and lost consciousness.

The girl immediately informed her father and younger sister about the incident, and they moved Saravanan’s body to another location inside the chamber. On Sunday, when locals saw the body, and informed Keeranur police, a case was registered. CCTV footage revealed the incident, and the three was arrested.