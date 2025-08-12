Potholes on service road compound motorists agony amid Saibaba Colony flyover works in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: While construction of the Saibaba Colony flyover on Mettupalayam Road is progressing at full swing under the National Highways wing, daily commuters, motorists, and local residents are sounding the alarm. The adjacent service road is riddled with potholes, triggering sharp traffic snarls and unsafe journeys, especially for two-wheelers.

Though the construction began in September 2024 and has over 20 of its 23 pillars erected, delays in parallel infrastructure work have compounded difficulties for commuters. Underlying causes include a broken underground drainage (UGD) pipeline flooded with sewage, and pending shifting of utilities by the city corporation and TNPDCL, both of which have hindered access and road safety.

R Chandhini, a local, voiced her frustrations. "Getting through this stretch during peak hours is sheer torture. What used to be a 10-minute ride now takes 30 to 40 minutes. Paired with all these potholes, every trip feels like an obstacle course." Another commuter, S Thangavel, a senior citizen, added, "The ride is bumpier than ever as every pothole jolts me. They must address the service road fast, even as flyover work is underway."

The stench from stagnant sewage in excavation pits only adds to the woes. D Paul, a regular commuter, described the smell as unbearable, urging swift remedial action, even temporary fixes, to evolve into lasting repairs.

Officials, while defending the progress of the flyover, remain circumspect about immediate relief for the service road.

A source in the National Highways wing noted that work is anticipated to finish by December this year, despite the official deadline being mid-2026, provided that utility shifts and pipeline repairs are completed soon.

Speaking to the TNIE, a senior official from the NH wing of the State Highways Department said, "We shall be closing the entire stretch from Murugan Mills to Eru company to expedite works as the police have finally given us permission for road closure after months of delay.

Owing to water leakage from the old broken UGD and water pipelines on the stretch, the road has been damaged. After closing the stretch, the damaged pipes shall be replaced, and the broken service road will be fixed. Work will begin soon."