TN man drowns in river, three friends also die in attempt to rescue him

TIRUVARUR: Four men drowned in a check dam on Puththaaru River near Nannilam in Tiruvarur district on Monday evening after attempts to save one of their friends from drowning in the waterbody led to the death of the other three.

The four victims, identified as P Jayakumar (30), R Hariharan (30), S Manikandan (30), all from Villiyanallur in Tiruvarur, and A Manivel (28) of Murukkangudi in Thanjavur, had ventured into the river for bathing on Monday.

According to sources, the friends, who came to the spot in a car, parked the vehicle on the banks of the river at Keezhkudi village and ventured into the check dam. When they were bathing in the river, one of them started drowning.

On seeing their friend struggling to stay afloat, the other three tried to save him but all of them eventually drowned. Those nearby tried to help them, but the victims could not be saved and only the bodies of three victims could be retrieved from the check dam. Later, personnel from the Nannilam fire station retrieved the body of the fourth person downstream of the river.

Fourth body recovered from downstream of river

The Nannilam police registered a case and sent the bodies to Nannilam GH for postmortem. Police are investigating if the victims knew swimming. Police sources said

one of the deceased, Manikandan, was working as panchayat secretary of Mananthangudi village near Ayyampettai in Thanjavur district. Further investigations are on.

Flash flood: 2 bodies found

Tiruvannamalai: The bodies of two women, who were swept away by a flash flood during a visit to the Lord Mallikarjuna temple atop Parvathamalai hill, were recovered on Monday