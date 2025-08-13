Devoid of books, street libraries neglected for over a year in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The street library project, initiated by the Coimbatore city police three years ago to inculcate reading habits among the public, is lying in neglect for over a year.

The police department had partnered with private firms and NGOs to install bookshelves in public spaces, where people might develop a reading habit, and police station premises.

In 2022, the 'Veethithorum Noolagam' (Library in Every Street) programme was launched, with an aim to foster reading habits, particularly among youth and children while also steering them away from anti-social activities. This initiative was also part of the police department's efforts to improve its rapport with the public.

Initially, the libraries were established in 30 locations across the city. Now, these libraries are often found unattended or are empty as the books are not returned.

"The libraries contained books on morals, science, comics and entertainment, which helped many individuals. Although implemented in public places and every police station, the situation has deteriorated, and most street libraries are left unattended.

The bookshelves at many locations now stand empty. If the police cannot maintain the initiative, it should be handed over to NGOs or local bodies that can manage it more effectively," said SK Dhandapani, a businessman from Coimbatore. Dhandapani said he was a regular reader at the street library near Racecourse.



"Initially, the street library project struggled due to individuals not returning borrowed books. Over the years, the shelves have deteriorated. If someone could take responsibility for managing the books and ensuring accountability, it would greatly benefit the public," he added.



Police sources, when asked about the situation, indicated that their superiors were reluctant to continue projects initiated by previous officers. With the exception of a few initiatives, most endeavors tend to be neglected once the overseeing officer changes.

City Police Commissioner A Saravana Sundar assured to look into the issue.