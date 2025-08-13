Krishnagiri Mahila Court awards 20-year RI in Pocso case, double life term for duo in Hosur murder case

KRISHNAGIRI: The Fast Track Mahila Court in Krishnagiri on Tuesday sentenced a 27-year-old man to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment in a Pocso case.



According to police sources, Lakshmanan, a vehicle driver from Uthangarai, sexually assaulted his 17-year-old relative in 2022. Following the incident, the girl’s family lodged a complaint at the Krishnagiri All Women Police Station. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 5 (l) and 5 (n) read with 6 of the Pocso Act and Section 417 of the IPC. Lakshmanan was subsequently arrested.



On Tuesday, the Fast Track Mahila Court Judge sentenced him to 20 years’ imprisonment each under the Pocso sections, one year under IPC Section 417, and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000. The sentences will run concurrently.



Following the verdict, Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai commended the then AWPS Inspector of Police, Sumithra, and her team for their investigation.



In a separate case, the Hosur Additional District and Sessions Court on Tuesday awarded double life imprisonment to two men for the murder of a youth in January 2022.



The accused, Santhosh alias Kurla (23) and his friend S Sultan (22), both residents of Vasavi Nagar in Hosur, were found guilty of murdering T Vinoth Kumar (19) of Ram Nagar, Hosur, over previous enmity. Police said Vinoth Kumar’s friend S Srinivasan (21) lodged a complaint at the Hosur Town police station following the murder.



A case was registered under IPC Sections 120 (b), 302, 302 read with 34, and 324. The court sentenced each accused to double life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 each.



SP Thangadurai also lauded the efforts of the then Hosur Town Inspector of Police, Vijay Kumar, and his team for securing the conviction.