RO water vending machine defunct for over one year in Madurai

MADURAI: RO water dispensers installed by the city corporation-in some of the major locations in the city in 2014 remain defunct for over a year, forcing people to buy bottled water.

M Saruvavishwa, a resident of MMC colony, said, “The vending machines supplied RO water at just Rs 1 a litre and Rs 7 for 20 litres. For the past one year they have remained non-functional, and the centres have remained closed forcing us to purchase water from private suppliers for Rs 12-Rs 15.” N Chinnamayan, president of Mattuthavani vegetable market, said, “The has failed to address basic issues in the market.

The RO unit has remained unused. Despite submitting several petitions, the corporation failed to address these issues. Considering the increased footfall, the corporation should take measures to carry out maintenance works in such essential amenities in the market and start distributing water again.”

When contacted, a senior official in the corporation said that apart from the machine in the Mattuthavani vegetable market, which has major technical issues due to a lack of maintenance, other machines can be fixed after maintenance. The corporation has inspected these machines, and an estimation process is being carried out. Soon, maintenance works will be carried out.