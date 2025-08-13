Rs 120 crore fraud: CBI searches six locations linked to Kanchi firm

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday carried out searches at six locations in Tamil Nadu, including Tenkasi, Chennai and Tiruchy, in connection with a Rs 120.84-crore bank fraud case.

The premises covered included homes of directors and officers of a Kancheepuram-based company, and business establishments linked to suspicious transactions, including two private firms. Incriminating documents, digital evidence and records of alleged fund diversion were seized, an official release said.

The case, registered by CBI’s BSFB Bengaluru branch on the directions of the Madras High Court, is based on a complaint from Indian Overseas Bank, Chennai, the release said.

The bank alleged that the company, its associated entities, and unknown public servants fraudulently availed various credit facilities, diverted funds to sister concerns, made interest-free advances to private firms, deposited cash of suspicious origin during demonetisation, and routed money to shell or ‘benami’ concerns to conceal the end use.