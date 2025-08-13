School declared unfit, kids shifted to anganwadi at Ayyampatti in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: With the 63-year-old government primary school at Ayyampatti in the district declared unsafe on Tuesday, its seven students were shifted to an anganwadi building nearby. Questioning the delayed action despite a proposal for its reconstruction about six years ago, people demand a new school in place of the dilapidated structure at the earliest.
TNIE spotted deep cracks and damp patches on the school building during a visit on Tuesday. Education department officials who inspected the school built in 1962 said it posed a safety hazard and should no longer be used. “It is up to the block development officer (BDO) to take further action, as village panchayats handle maintenance and construction of primary schools,” an official said.
A BDO official confirmed an inspection of the school by a district rural development agency (DRDA executive engineer. “The building is structurally weak, but not in a condition to dismantle it immediately.” While saying that reconstruction of the school will be proposed as a special case despite only the handful of students, the official added that work would begin once approval is accorded to the project.
When enquired why children were allowed to study in such conditions for long, officials declined to comment. The school falls under the Thiruverumbur constituency represented by Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. Former Gundur panchayat president M Thirusangu, a 1965 alumnus, said that plans to rebuild the school were approved six or seven years ago but stalled over unknown reasons,
“Behind the school, there still is two acres of land which can be used to build a new school along with a ground,” he added, urging the authorities concerned for the school’s immediate revamp in order to improve its academic profile. Once a hub for children from villages within a 10-km radius, the school saw an average enrolment of 60 until the late 2000s. Most children now attend schools in Mathur 3 km away, or the private English-medium schools in Gundur, Mathur and Sembattu, sources said.