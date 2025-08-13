School declared unfit, kids shifted to anganwadi at Ayyampatti in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: With the 63-year-old government primary school at Ayyampatti in the district declared unsafe on Tuesday, its seven students were shifted to an anganwadi building nearby. Questioning the delayed action despite a proposal for its reconstruction about six years ago, people demand a new school in place of the dilapidated structure at the earliest.

TNIE spotted deep cracks and damp patches on the school building during a visit on Tuesday. Education department officials who inspected the school built in 1962 said it posed a safety hazard and should no longer be used. “It is up to the block development officer (BDO) to take further action, as village panchayats handle maintenance and construction of primary schools,” an official said.

A BDO official confirmed an inspection of the school by a district rural development agency (DRDA executive engineer. “The building is structurally weak, but not in a condition to dismantle it immediately.” While saying that reconstruction of the school will be proposed as a special case despite only the handful of students, the official added that work would begin once approval is accorded to the project.