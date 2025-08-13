Shipyard plan threatens Mullakadu salt business

THOOTHUKUDI: Salt pan owners and labourers in Mullakadu have planned to stage an agitation against the recently proposed centre’s shipbuilding yard, saying the project might potentially wipe out the century-old salt pan industry in the region, which employs approximately 15,000 people.

Recently, the district administration served A1 notices to the salt pan owners having salterns in Mullakadu-2 panchayat of Pudukottai firka, to reclaim 731.7 acres (296.23 hectare) of poramboke land in the region for the shipbuilding project. The salt pan owners have been asked to respond within 15 days.

Earlier, the Ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways noted that the Tamil Nadu government had responded to the proposals to set up shipbuilding infrastructure.

The ministry officials, along with the V O Chidambaranar port officials, have held talks with a Korea-based shipbuilding company. Also, Chief Minister M K Stalin, during his recent visit to Thoothukudi, announced the establishment of a shipbuilding corporation to develop infrastructure for shipbuilding companies.

Sources said that the revenue officials had inspected land parcels along the shoreline of Mullakadu and Palayakayal panchayats, where over 500 salt producers had established salterns in the land area proposed for the project. Official sources said they have earmarked 1,147 acres (approximately) — including poramboke and private lands — with a seaward frontage of 1,200 metres at the Mullakadu Beach.

Since 1937, salt production has been active on the poramboke land parcels near Mullakadu seashore, said Kovalam Thanpadu Pasuvantharai Small Salt Pan Owners Association secretary P Sekar. Leases for government land parcels were granted for 20 years in 1974, and the same had been renewed, accordingly, he said.

Many residents from the 10 wards of the Thoothukudi corporation depend on these salt pans for their livelihood, he said, asking, “Is it development if one business is destroyed for another?”

To register their opposition, the salt pan owners recently met industries minister TRB Rajaa, MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, and Social Welfare and Women Empowerment minister Geetha Jeevan.

CITU’s Salt Pan Workers’ Association leader Ponraj said the project would destroy salt production and the livelihood of all the traders and workers who depend on it. He announced an agitation at Muthaiyapuram on August 14 against the shipbuilding project and demanded that the union and state governments reconsider their decisions.

Speaking to TNIE, minister Geetha Jeevan said, “The opposition from the salt pan owners will be taken to the knowledge of the government before finalising the project,” adding that the details for the project have not yet been completely chalked out. A senior officer from the V O Chidambaranar port refused to comment on the shipbuilding project, saying it is at a preliminary stage.