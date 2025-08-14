BJP, Congress trade barbs in Puducherry over restobar row, murder case

PUDUCHERRY: The political slugfest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress has escalated in Puducherry in the wake of the recent restobar controversy and a murder incident that has triggered public outrage.

State BJP president V P Ramalingam on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on former chief minister V Narayanasamy, accusing him of hypocrisy. Responding to Narayanasamy’s criticism over the restobar issue, Ramalingam alleged that it was the Congress regime which first introduced restobars in the Union Territory, claiming that licences were issued to a former government whip and his associates without following due process.

“This is like Satan reciting the Vedas,” he said, ridiculing the former CM’s remarks.

Citing incidents during the previous Congress government, the BJP leader recalled what he termed as law and order failures, including the murder of a former minister’s relative and other violent crimes. He further accused Congress leaders of involvement in criminal and corruption cases.