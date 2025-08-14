BJP, Congress trade barbs in Puducherry over restobar row, murder case

PUDUCHERRY: The political slugfest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress has escalated in Puducherry in the wake of the recent restobar controversy and a murder incident that has triggered public outrage.
State BJP president V P Ramalingam on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on former chief minister V Narayanasamy, accusing him of hypocrisy. Responding to Narayanasamy’s criticism over the restobar issue, Ramalingam alleged that it was the Congress regime which first introduced restobars in the Union Territory, claiming that licences were issued to a former government whip and his associates without following due process.
“This is like Satan reciting the Vedas,” he said, ridiculing the former CM’s remarks.
Citing incidents during the previous Congress government, the BJP leader recalled what he termed as law and order failures, including the murder of a former minister’s relative and other violent crimes. He further accused Congress leaders of involvement in criminal and corruption cases.
On infrastructure, Ramalingam claimed that the Villianur–Arumparthapuram bridge was completed only after the Modi government sanctioned Rs 27 crore, dismissing Narayanasamy’s claims of credit. He also alleged corruption in the Indira Gandhi Signal project, pointing to frequent maintenance as evidence of poor quality work.
Defending recent administrative measures such as the regularisation of unauthorised buildings, the BJP chief credited the Modi government for completing the long-pending Villupuram–Nagapattinam National Highway project.
“Why did the previous Central Congress government deceive the people by not implementing this dream project?” he asked.
Ramalingam also blamed the former Congress-led government in Puducherry for mishandling coal mining contracts, which he claimed caused a Rs 30 crore loss and led to higher power tariffs.
The war of words comes amid increased public scrutiny over governance and law enforcement in the Union Territory.