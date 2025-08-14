Final NEET merit list released after eliminating 12 examinees with dual nativity

PUDUCHERRY: The final merit list for NEET candidates has been published by the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) after removing 12 candidates with dual nativity, CENTAC Convenor Cheryl Shivan said.

The candidates who have applied for government quota seats in both their respective states as well as in Puducherry include eight from Tamil Nadu and four from Kerala.

Alongside the complaints of dual nativity against 14 students, two students were found to have applied under Management category in Kerala. Hence they were retained in the merit list, she said. The students who have been allotted seats in JIPMER MBBS course were also removed from the final merit list

To prevent candidates from other states from encroaching on Puducherry seats, the government has enforced a clause in its admission norms. This rule invalidates any admission in medical colleges under government quota where a student claims nativity in more than one state during the same academic year. A parental declaration clause is also required to reinforce compliance. Despite the parental declaration, the 12 students have violated the clause. The parents-students bodies have urged the government to take stringent action against them.

For UG-NEET courses, CENTAC has published the seat matrix on its website on August 8 and candidates have been permitted to upload their course preference for round 1 allotment till August 11. The draft allotment of seats is expected by August 13, CENTAC Convenor Cheryl Shivan said .

With the AICTE extending the deadline for admission completion to September 15, the paramedical seat matrix is being drawn for non-NEET courses. “By Thursday the draft allotment should be ready for both NEET and Non-NEET courses”, she added.