Governor RN Ravi says crime on the rise in TN; DMK says his remarks laughable

CHENNAI: In his customary address on the eve of the 79th Independence Day, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi said that there is a need to address the challenges the State faced and mentioned four in particular, including education and social discrimination of the poor and marginalised, alarming rising suicide rates, increasing drug abuse among youth, and surge in sexual crimes against women and children.
However, the ruling DMK dismissed his remarks as being in line with what it termed as Ravi’s agenda of acting like an agent of the BJP. Highlighting some of the parameters where TN had performed well in contrast to the Governor’s statements, DMK’s principal secretary and Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru said even Union Home Minister Amit Shah would laugh if he read Ravi’s remarks.
He said the Governor’s remarks were a result of his frustration over a PhD scholar’s refusal to accept the degree from him during the convocation of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University this week and the boycott of the At-Home reception on Independence Day by various parties.
The Governor, in his address, said there has been an over 56% increase in POCSO cases in 2024, while incidents of molestation of women have jumped by over 33%. "Our sisters and daughters are scared to come out of their houses to pursue their dreams and enterprise; it will cast a dark shadow over our future," he said.
He expressed concerns over the declining quality of public education and noted that the education gap is particularly severe among marginalised communities.
Governor, citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, said the State records over 26 suicides per lakh population. He described the trend as a reflection of growing mental health, social, and economic challenges. Drug abuse, particularly among youth, is another area of mounting concern, he added. He said that drug addiction has become a leading cause of youth suicides in the State.
These issues were dragging TN down and sabotaging the dream of it becoming a prosperous and developed state, he said.
Minister Nehru accused the Governor of converting the Raj Bhavan into a “Political Bhavan,” which is acting as another State headquarters for the BJP.
“Lacking culture, he was slandering (the State) even in the Independence Day message, without any evidence,” Nehru said.
“TN is number one in the country in per capita income and is a frontrunner in economic growth. The state has generated more female entrepreneurs and established more start-ups in the country,” Nehru said.
Meanwhile, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi alleged that the ASER report cited by Governor to show learning difficulties lacked credibility. “If you care about government schools, ask Delhi, ‘What happened to the educational funds meant for Tamil Nadu?’” he quipped.