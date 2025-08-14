Governor RN Ravi says crime on the rise in TN; DMK says his remarks laughable

CHENNAI: In his customary address on the eve of the 79th Independence Day, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi said that there is a need to address the challenges the State faced and mentioned four in particular, including education and social discrimination of the poor and marginalised, alarming rising suicide rates, increasing drug abuse among youth, and surge in sexual crimes against women and children.

However, the ruling DMK dismissed his remarks as being in line with what it termed as Ravi’s agenda of acting like an agent of the BJP. Highlighting some of the parameters where TN had performed well in contrast to the Governor’s statements, DMK’s principal secretary and Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru said even Union Home Minister Amit Shah would laugh if he read Ravi’s remarks.

He said the Governor’s remarks were a result of his frustration over a PhD scholar’s refusal to accept the degree from him during the convocation of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University this week and the boycott of the At-Home reception on Independence Day by various parties.