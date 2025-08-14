Madras HC orders man’s release after SC freed co-convicts

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the release of a convict in a case of dacoity and murder since his co-convicts were released based on the orders of the Supreme Court commuting their sentence from life imprisonment to 10 years.

A division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan passed the orders on Tuesday on a petition filed by Indira Gandhi who prayed for the court to release her husband D Balu alias Balasubramaniam, who has been languishing in the Cuddalore Central Prison after being convicted for the 2002 dacoity and murder at Virudhachalam, on the basis of parity with the co-convicts.

The bench said it has no difficulty in arriving at the inevitable conclusion that had he filed an appeal in the SC, his sentence too would have been reduced to 10 years.

“Even otherwise, such a benefit of reduced sentence ought to be extended to him as well by applying the principle of parity, in line with the three accused as held by the Supreme Court. Failure to do so would be violative of Article 21 of the Constitution and may amount to travesty of justice,” the bench said.

The bench further said, “We cannot lose sight that there are several reasons, including poverty, which prevent a person from appealing before the higher forums of law. The lack of procedural appeal should not prevent equal treatment of similarly-placed accused.”

Pointing to Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution, it said by resorting to these constitutional provisions, it becomes the constitutional duty of the court to ensure parity.