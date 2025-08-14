Madras HC orders man’s release after SC freed co-convicts

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the release of a convict in a case of dacoity and murder since his co-convicts were released based on the orders of the Supreme Court commuting their sentence from life imprisonment to 10 years.
A division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan passed the orders on Tuesday on a petition filed by Indira Gandhi who prayed for the court to release her husband D Balu alias Balasubramaniam, who has been languishing in the Cuddalore Central Prison after being convicted for the 2002 dacoity and murder at Virudhachalam, on the basis of parity with the co-convicts.
The bench said it has no difficulty in arriving at the inevitable conclusion that had he filed an appeal in the SC, his sentence too would have been reduced to 10 years.
“Even otherwise, such a benefit of reduced sentence ought to be extended to him as well by applying the principle of parity, in line with the three accused as held by the Supreme Court. Failure to do so would be violative of Article 21 of the Constitution and may amount to travesty of justice,” the bench said.
The bench further said, “We cannot lose sight that there are several reasons, including poverty, which prevent a person from appealing before the higher forums of law. The lack of procedural appeal should not prevent equal treatment of similarly-placed accused.”
Pointing to Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution, it said by resorting to these constitutional provisions, it becomes the constitutional duty of the court to ensure parity.
The bench ordered immediate release of Balasubramaniam unless his confinement is required in any other case.
The matter pertains to the punishment meted out to Balasubramaniam along with his co-accused for dacoity and murder at a pawn shop at Virudhachalam in Cuddalore district on November 11, 2002. They had looted 4.7 kg of gold and 5.5 kg silver from the shop.
The local court convicted and sentenced them to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for dacoity and murder on October 28, 2005. They appealed against the conviction and the prosecution also filed appeals seeking enhancement of the punishment. Subsequently the high court imposed life imprisonment in 2010.
However, the life term was reversed and reduced to 10 years by the Supreme Court on the appeals filed by three co-convicts in 2018. They were released as they were incarcerated for more than 10 years, but Balasubramaniam was not released because he had not obtained a similar order.
EPS seeks appointment of advocate commissioner to record evidence in defamation case
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday sought the Madras HC to appoint an advocate commissioner to record his evidence in the defamation suit he had filed against Arappor Iyakkam seeking damages of Rs 1.1 crore for defaming him by linking him with alleged highways tender irregularities committed when he was holding the portfolio.
Senior counsel SR Rajagopal, representing EPS, made the submission before Justice K Kumaresh Babu when the case came up for hearing. He said EPS could not come to the court for recording evidence since he was former CM. Appearing for Arappor Iyakkam, advocate V Suresh said EPS had not appeared before the master court after visiting once last November. Directing the counsel for EPS to file an application on the request, the judge posted the matter to August 25.