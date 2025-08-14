Man arrested for robbing, sexually assaulting woman in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted, filmed, and robbed of jewellery by a youth who forced his way into her home at Nazareth while she was alone on the evening of August 7.

She told police he threatened her with a knife, tied her up, disrobed her, behaved obscenely, and recorded her, the police said. He then warned that her videos would be posted online if she complained, before escaping with her valuables.

Investigations by the Nazarethpet police revealed the suspect to be Ajaykumar (25) of Tondiarpet. He was tracked down and arrested at Coimbatore airport after days of evading capture by changing phones and numbers, avoiding rented rooms, and constantly travelling by flights and trains, the police said.

The police said that Ajaykumar, had run multiple failed businesses, allegedly fell into alcohol and online gambling addiction, and incurred debts of around `9 lakh. On the day of the crime, he borrowed a friend’s bike under the pretext of attending a job interview, left it at Poonamallee, took an auto to the victim’s house, and carried out the crime, the police said.

To avoid leaving fingerprints, he allegedly made the woman hand over 11 sovereigns of jewellery herself. Some were sold to repay debts, while others were hidden or sent by courier to a friend in Coimbatore. He now faces over 10 charges, including sexual assault, criminal intimidation, and theft, the police said.