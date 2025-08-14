Puducherry DGP calls for real-time intelligence sharing ahead of Independence Day

PUDUCHERRY: Director General of Police Shalini Singh has stressed the need for real-time intelligence sharing, institutionalised coordination between bordering police stations, and proactive social media monitoring to detect and deter potential threats.

Speaking at an inter-state coordination meeting in Puducherry on Tuesday to review security and law and order arrangements for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, she also underscored the importance of advance anti-sabotage checks and robust crowd management plans to prevent panic or stampede-like situations during public gatherings.

The meeting, held in hybrid mode from the Police Headquarters Conference Hall, saw the participation of senior officers from Puducherry and Tamil Nadu Police. Among those present were DIGP (Law & Order), Puducherry; SSPs of various wings; DIGP, Villupuram; SPs of Villupuram and Cuddalore; and representatives from the Coast Guard and Intelligence Bureau. Officers from Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur joined via video conferencing, along with SSP and SDPOs from Karaikal.

To ensure incident-free celebrations, officials agreed on maintaining high alert deployments and ensuring swift information sharing across state borders. Plans were drawn up to set up joint border pickets, install additional CCTV surveillance, and strengthen coastal intelligence through close engagement with the local fishing community.

In a key development, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Puducherry Police and the National Security Guard (NSG) to bolster counterterrorism capabilities in the Union Territory. The agreement will focus on training, joint exercises, and exchange of best practices.

Officials said the coordinated measures mark a significant step towards ensuring a safe and secure Independence Day in Puducherry and neighbouring districts of Tamil Nadu.