TN government announces six special schemes for sanitary workers, urges them to end strike

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Thursday announced six special schemes for sanitary workers and appealed to them to end their strike and return to work.
The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin, approved the schemes.
Briefing reporters at the Secretariat about the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting, the Minister said that when sanitary workers handle waste, they face a high risk of contracting respiratory and skin-related diseases. Therefore, a separate scheme will be implemented to identify and treat such occupational illnesses.
The Minister said that if a sanitary workers dies in harness, their family will receive an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh. This will be in addition to the financial assistance to be provided. “So, in all, a sanitary workers’s family will get Rs 10 lakh,” he said.
“To improve the socio-economic status of sanitary workers and their families, when they start self-employment, they will be provided with a subsidy of 35 per cent of the project cost, up to a maximum of Rs 3.5 lakh. In addition, an interest subsidy of 6 per cent will be granted to enable them to start the business and repay the loan without default. An annual allocation of Rs 10 crore will be made for this new scheme,” the Minister said.
Thangam Thennarasu said a new higher education assistance scheme will be implemented for the children of sanitation workers. Under this, irrespective of the school they study in, they will receive not only concessions in higher education fees but also financial assistance towards hostel fees and the cost of books.
In urban areas, sanitary workers who do not possess their own houses will, over the next three years, be provided with 30,000 houses through the sanitary workers Welfare Board under the schemes implemented by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board and the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board. For conservancy workers living in rural areas, priority will be given for house allocation under the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam Scheme.
The Minister noted that since sanitary workers have to attend their duties early in the morning, they face numerous difficulties in preparing breakfast and carrying it to their workplace.
“As a solution, for those who work in urban local bodies, breakfast will be provided by the respective urban local bodies, free of cost. In the first phase, this scheme will be implemented in the Chennai Corporation and later extended gradually to other parts of the State,” he said.
Considering these announcements and keeping in mind the concern the government has for the welfare of sanitary workers, the Minister urged them to give up their protests and return to work.
Regarding the key demand of regularisation of their service, the Minister said, “Cases are pending before the Madras High Court as well as before the labour tribunal. The government will take decisions based on the verdicts.”
On another important demand that their jobs should not be privatised, the Minister said, “Those who are working in zones five and six are facing this issue. Already, sanitary workers are engaged in work through the Self-Help Groups. The court and labour tribunal have already taken up the other demands of the sanitary workers. The decisions of the court and tribunal are yet to come.”
Asked why the sanitary workers were arrested overnight and whether the government did not see them as voters, the Minister said, “Already, there were 12 rounds of talks on their issues involving Ministers K N Nehru and P K Sekarbabu. Even now, the doors of the government are always open for holding talks with the sanitary workers. The workers were not evicted from the striking spot on the first day of the protest. Following the court verdict, they were evicted.”