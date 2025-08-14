TN government announces six special schemes for sanitary workers, urges them to end strike

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Thursday announced six special schemes for sanitary workers and appealed to them to end their strike and return to work.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin, approved the schemes.

Briefing reporters at the Secretariat about the decisions taken at the Cabinet meeting, the Minister said that when sanitary workers handle waste, they face a high risk of contracting respiratory and skin-related diseases. Therefore, a separate scheme will be implemented to identify and treat such occupational illnesses.

The Minister said that if a sanitary workers dies in harness, their family will receive an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh. This will be in addition to the financial assistance to be provided. “So, in all, a sanitary workers’s family will get Rs 10 lakh,” he said.

“To improve the socio-economic status of sanitary workers and their families, when they start self-employment, they will be provided with a subsidy of 35 per cent of the project cost, up to a maximum of Rs 3.5 lakh. In addition, an interest subsidy of 6 per cent will be granted to enable them to start the business and repay the loan without default. An annual allocation of Rs 10 crore will be made for this new scheme,” the Minister said.

Thangam Thennarasu said a new higher education assistance scheme will be implemented for the children of sanitation workers. Under this, irrespective of the school they study in, they will receive not only concessions in higher education fees but also financial assistance towards hostel fees and the cost of books.