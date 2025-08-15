EPS: Will continue BJP alliance, but our politics is beyond religion

TIRUPATTUR: Taking a dig at the rumours that had been going round the political circles about the AIADMK splitting from the NDA, the leader of opposition and party general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, alleged that the DMK has been trying to popularise this false narrative. Denying the rumours, EPS said, “We will continue our alliance with the BJP, but our politics will be beyond religion and caste.”

He said this while addressing the people of Ambur (in Tirupattur), predominantly a Muslim-populated constituency, on Thursday as part of his ‘Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ campaign.

EPS said people should not forget that the DMK had also been in alliance with the BJP in the late 1990s. “Only when we form an alliance with the BJP, it’s a problem for them,” he said.

Addressing the leather workers of Ambur, he said, “Ambur is a place known for leather companies. But recently many companies have shut down and as a result, there is a rise in unemployment, especially among woman workers in these leather factories. If the AIADMK comes to power, we will get you back your jobs.” To add to the woes of unemployment is the price rise, EPS said, alleging that the prices of basic groceries like rice, oil, dal, etc. have risen during the DMK rule compared to the prices in the AIADMK regime.

He said the AIADMK is a party for the people, whereas the DMK is a party for a particular family.

Earlier in the day, after interacting with residents of Yelagiri Hills, EPS announced a slew of promises for the people, if the AIADMK alliance comes to power in the 2026 Assembly elections.

He asserted that Yelagiri Hills would be developed into a prime tourist destination; a ring road connecting 14 villages in the hills, that is currently in poor condition, would be relaid; a new Amma mini clinic would be established; and coaching would be provided to students so that they can get through the 7.5 per cent internal reservation in medical admissions and study MBBS and BDS courses.

Providing drinking water facilities, building concrete houses for the underprivileged, providing livestock free of cost for the livelihood of residents, offering financial support through co-operative societies, and creating employment opportunities through self-help groups were some of the other announcements the AIADMK general secretary made.