Plaques marking Independence Day silver jubilee left amid squalor in Tiruchy village

TIRUCHY: Two stones erected on the bunds of the Rama Vaathalai canal near Mukkombu barrage in Tiruchy in commemoration of the silver jubilee of Independence Day now lie amid a heap of garbage and vegetation overgrowth, say the public, urging the authorities concerned for their urgent restoration. One of the stones, which were installed on August 15, 1972, by the Andhanallur union authorities, has the Indian Constitution's Preamble engraved on it.

The names of more than 15 individuals from Andhanallur union who were part of the freedom struggle are inscribed on the other side. While the Tricolour flag was once hoisted by the side of the stones and the spot commanded a gathering during events, the commemorative stuctures now lie amid garbage owing to a lack of maintenance, complain the public.

The situation only worsened during the Tiruchy-Karur national highway expansion, they say. "Every year, on August 15, the nation organises special events to commemorate the sacrifices made for independence," said Ayilai Siva Suriyan, district secretary of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam. "However, by neglecting the memorials and the honours given in the past, we are unknowingly disrespecting both our independence and the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for it, bringing deep sorrow," he said.

K Thangaraj, a retired Air Force officer from Thirupparaithurai, who has been attempting to reinstate the memorial structures to their past glory, said, "I request the district administration for immediate steps to renovate the memorials and place them in a manner that allows the public to view and pay respects to our nation's independence and the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This gesture will help the younger generation understand the value of freedom." TNIE’s attempts to contact the Andhanallur block development officer (BDO) for comment went in vain.