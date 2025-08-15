Private schools file contempt plea against TN over pending RTE reimbursement

CHENNAI: With the funds under the Right to Education (RTE) Act pending for the past two academic years, an association of private schools has filed a contempt petition in the Madras High Court against the state government.
According to the petition filed by the School Voice Association, though the HC, in September 2024, had directed the state government to settle the per-child expenditure payable to private schools within 12 weeks from the date of receipt of the order, the fund is yet to be released.
Under the RTE Act, 25% of seats in all private state board schools are reserved for children from economically weaker sections, with the government paying their fees with the help of Samagra Shiksha (SS) funds. The TN government has not issued the RTE admission notification for 2025-26, citing the non-release of Rs 2,152 crore by the centre for 2024-25. Over 10 lakh students are currently studying in 9,854 private schools under RTE quota. Private school associations estimate the annual reimbursement amounts to be around Rs 550 crore. With no fund for two years and no clarity on RTE admissions or reimbursements, many schools have begun exerting pressure on parents of students studying under RTE to pay full fees.
“My son is in Class 7 at a mid-range private school in the city. Every year, the school asks us to pay Rs 15,000 for books and other expenses. Now, they are demanding an additional Rs 50,000 as full fees for the year, and have warned that they will not issue books for the second term if we fail to pay,” said a 45-year-old parent, working as a two-wheeler mechanic. He urged the government to instruct schools to refrain from pressurising parents and ensure dues are released at the earliest.
A representative of private schools said no payment has been made for the academic years 2023-24 and 2024-25, due to which many schools are struggling. “Samagra Shiksha is funded by the centre and the state in a 60:40 ratio. The state should at least release its 40% share,” he said.
In June, a division bench of the HC had urged the centre to consider releasing the funds for the RTE component alone under the SS scheme to the state.
Two weeks ago, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi met the union education minister, seeking the release of SS funds. The department officials said they expected at least the RTE dues to be reimbursed soon.
On the delay in releasing funds since 2023-25, the officials said RTE dues are cleared by the centre for a particular academic year only in the subsequent year after the state pays and produces utilisation certificates. They added TN is yet to receive the funds it released from its kitty for 2022-23.
The September 2024 directive was issued in a case challenging the government’s decision to fix the per-child expenditure for KG classes at Rs 6,000 for four academic years from 2022-23. The amount was around Rs 12,000 earlier. Private schools argued that the cut was arbitrary. The court also directed the state to redo the entire exercise of fixing the per-child cost.