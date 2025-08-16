79th Independence Day celebrated in TN

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli collector Dr R Sukumar hoisted the national flag and inspected the guard of honour during the 79th Independence Day celebrations at the VOC ground here on Friday. He distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries under various schemes, including agriculture, rural development, social welfare, and education.

He also distributed awards to the best-performing officials from various departments. Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital dean Dr C Revathy Balan, doctors Rathinakumar, Arumugam, and Subbiah Sriram were among the awardees.

Police commissioner Santosh Hadimani, deputy commissioner (East) Vinoth Santharam, and Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan were present.

In Tenkasi, collector A K Kamal Kishore unfurled the national flag and reviewed the parade in the presence of SP S Aravind. He distributed welfare assistance to 342 beneficiaries, including members of the police, fire, and rescue services, social welfare, health, agriculture, and various other departments. Various cultural performances by school students were featured.