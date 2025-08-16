Madras HC orders inspection of institutes on elephant paths

CHENNAI: A special bench of the Madras High Court dealing with forest-related cases has directed inspection of certain educational institutions located on the foothills of the Western Ghats in Coimbatore to find out whether they have been obstructing pathways used by elephants.

The order was passed by a bench comprising justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Friday while hearing petitions including the one filed by activist S Muralidharan.

The bench asked the amici curiae to inspect the institutions, including Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, to check whether they have installed fences obstructing the movement of the pachyderms and file a report to the court. Moreover, the judges said they too would visit the sites in order to get first-hand knowledge on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Mata Amirtanandamayi Math, which runs the Amrita institutions, submitted a counter-affidavit stating that all 17 conditions imposed by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning for obtaining the no-objection certificates from the government departments concerned, including agricultural engineering, mines, revenue and forest departments.

All these conditions are complied with in toto without any deviation including the Tamil Nadu Power Fences (Registration and Regulation) Rules, 2023, the Math said, adding that it has installed only the green solar smart fencing in the border of its patta lands as per these rules.