South Zone Culture Centre officer booked for fraud

MADURAI: The Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Central Bureau of Investigation, Madurai, has registered a case against Meenakshi Natha Pillai, who works as accounts unit officer in the South Zone Culture Centre located in Thanjavur, and his five relatives, for allegedly misappropriating Rs 2.24 crore between 2019 and 2023.

According to FIR, the case was filed against G Meenakshi Natha Pillai, his brothers G Sakthivel and G Subramaniya Pillai, sister G Thayammal, and sisters-in-law D Suba and K Subhashini Pillai. They have been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. In his complaint, the centre’s director KK Gopalakrishnan alleged that Pillai engaged in corrupt, fraudulent, and unethical practices. Further, Pillai has been accused of operating five companies under his relatives’ names, and using the companies to participate in the centre’s tenders. He allegedly misused various funds by collecting quotations from these companies and becoming a successful vendor for the supply of goods to the SZCC, he said.