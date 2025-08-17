Stench from public loo: Food stalls at school entrance put 1,200 kids at unease

TIRUCHY: Anyone crossing the Government Murtuza Thagaisal Higher Secondary School in Marakadai-Palakarai area of Tiruchy instinctively cover their nose, as the odour of urine from a public toilet near the left side of the school entrance, and people attending nature's call on the pavements, rent the air. For months, the ordeal of more than 1, 200 studying in the 107-year-old institution has been ignored. Residents say the stench persists day and night, drifting into classrooms of the school falling under the school of excellence category.

This forces children to cover their face while entering or leaving the campus. This comes even as the office of the district chief educational officer (CEO) is located on the school campus. Adding to the problem, food stalls operate at the school entrance during class hours. Teachers and health experts warn about serious contamination risks.

"Food counters in such proximity to poorly maintained toilets are a textbook on public health hazard," said a medical expert, noting that children are especially vulnerable to gastrointestinal diseases.