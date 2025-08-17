Stringent leave norms: Sanitation workers in Coimbatore a discontented lot

COIMBATORE: The lot of the sanitation workers engaged by our civic bodies needs improvement. It is no different in Coimbatore city. Contract sanitation workers engaged by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) have voiced strong concerns over stringent leave policies that they say are causing severe hardships.
The CCMC employs around 4,650 contract workers, 910 mosquito control staff, and over 1,900 permanent employees. Two years ago, waste collection operations were outsourced to private firms, a move that left contract workers, who were hoping for permanent positions, disappointed.
Workers say their demands for a salary hike and better conditions have been ignored. Adding to their woes, the daily start time was shifted from 7 a.m. to 6 a.m., and the weekly day off is granted only if they work for six consecutive days. If a worker takes leave midweek, the weekly off is forfeited and wages are deducted. Some allege that even on their rest day, contractors pressure them to work.
Stalin Prabhu, Secretary of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh Sanitation Workers' Wing, said, "If we take one day's leave, we lose two days' pay. How can we come to work when we are unwell? If this oppressive system continues, we will hold torchlight protests."
Workers say these policies not only violate their rights but also affect their health and dignity. A civic health department official said he would raise the matter with both the workers and the private firm.