TN to start 'Vetri Palligal' at Rs 111 cr to help students with competitive exams

CHENNAI: The school education department has sanctioned Rs 111.37 crore to transform government higher secondary schools, one in each of the state’s 414 blocks, into ‘Vetri Palligal’ that will offer career counselling and intensive coaching to help students crack competitive exams. In the first phase, 236 schools will be developed at a cost of Rs 54.73 crore. The initiative is part of the efforts to ensure that more than 2,000 government school students secure admission to premier higher education institutions every year.

A key feature of these ‘Vetri Palligal’ will be weekend support classes for classes 11 and 12, where interested students will receive coaching for exams such as JEE, NEET, CLAT, CUET and IPMAT, among others. District Model Schools will act as academic hubs, providing study material, career guidance and academic support to these centres.

Currently, District Model Schools reach over 14,140 students across 38 districts. With one Vetri Palli in every block, the reach is expected to expand to nearly one lakh students, averaging 240 higher secondary students per block, according to a government order.