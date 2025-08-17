Workers electrocuted to death at construction site: Four including crane operator booked

The victims were V Jothi (45) and S Sukumar (45) of Erumapatti, and M Mukesh Kannan (25) of Erumapatti. On Friday morning, they went up in a crane to paint the hospital’s fourth floor when a cable snapped. The crane’s boom fell onto a live electricity line, electrocuting all three.

Sukumar and Jothi died on the spot, while Mukesh Kannan was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died shortly after. After postmortem, the bodies were handed over to the families. Police said the accident occurred due to the crane operator’s negligence. All four accused were booked and later granted bail.