Amit Shah to address booth agents’ meet on August 22

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan on Sunday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the BJP’s first booth committee agents’ meeting in Tirunelveli on August 22.

The meeting, to be led by BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, will see the participation of booth agents from five districts of Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar.

Replying to a question whether AIAMDK leaders joining the DMK would weaken the AIADMK-BJP alliance, he said such crossovers are common ahead of elections. He also added that several DMK leaders are in touch with the BJP and may switch sides during polls.

On the sanitary workers’ protest, Murugan said the state government should regularise their jobs. “The government should also help sanitary workers secure other jobs in the government based on their qualifications and skills. They should not remain sanitary workers forever,” he said.