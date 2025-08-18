Dharmapuri's development synonymous with DMK: CM Stalin 

DHARMAPURI: Dharmapuri's development is synonymous with the DMK, said Chief Minister MK Stalin during an event here on Sunday.

“In 2008, Kalaignar M Karunanidhi introduced the Hogenakkal Drinking Water and Fluorosis Mitigation Scheme that benefited over 7,639 habitations. We had implemented this scheme with a loan from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for Rs 29 crore. Now Rs 7,890 crore has been approved for the project and we are working on its implementation."

The demand of people in Dharmapuri for a SIPCOT has been implemented and we have started preparatory work by paving roads, installing streetlights and other work for Rs 12.39 crore. In the next phase, we will improve the infrastructure in a 200 acre expanse for Rs 93 crore. Seven industries have been finalised for the SIPCOT industrial park, he added.

“In the past four years, we have provided Rs 447.26 crore worth welfare assistance to the people of Dharmapuri, which includes our signature schemes such as ‘Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai’, ‘Vidiyal Payanam’, ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ and ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’, among other schemes," Stalin said.



Five announcements for Dharmapuri:



Sitheri to be integrated with Harur revenue division.

Hogenakkal-Dharmapuri road between Aatukaranpatti and Pennagaram to be converted in four-lane road for Rs 165 crore.

Mud road between Barigam and Malaiyur in Nallampalli to be upgraded to tar road for Rs 10 crore.

Tamarind trade centre to be built for Rs 11 crore.

5 lakh litre overhead water tank to be built for Rs 15 crore in Harur