ECI presser raises more questions than answers to the issues highlighted by INDIA bloc: MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Monday said that the press conference addressed by the full Bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar has raised more questions than answers about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

He said the press conference raised more questions than what the INDIA Bloc had already highlighted.

The CM, in his post on the X handle, asked how there could be so many deletions of eligible voters when house-to-house enumeration was taken. Pointing out that the enrolment of new voters is abnormally low now, the CM asked: " Were these young voters enumerated? Has any database been compiled to show how many youngsters who turned 18 on the qualifying date were included?".

Stalin underscored that the procedure for enquiry and two appeals, along with their timelines as contemplated under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, might exclude a huge number of voters in the forthcoming elections in Bihar.

The Tamil Nadu CM also questioned if the ECI will take these practical difficulties into account while conducting the SIR in other States. The question assumes significance since the revision may start in Tamil Nadu soon.

Recalling that on July 17, the DMK requested the ECI to delete the names of deceased voters from the rolls by undertaking the exercise contemplated in its notification dated May 1, the CM asked when this would be done by the Commission.

The DMK president also asked the Commission what prevented the ECI from enlisting Aadhaar as one of the acceptable documents to prove a voter’s claim.