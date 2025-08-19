EB worker ends life over loan debt; relatives protest

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The relatives of a 38-year-old Electricity Board (EB) contract worker who died by suicide allegedly due to mounting debts on Sunday night near Sivakasi staged a road blockade demanding action against those responsible for his death.

According to a note allegedly left behind by the deceased, identified as Anand, he had been friends with another EB contract worker, Udayakumar, who allegedly convinced him to arrange Rs 50 lakh a few months ago, promising to return with high-interest.

Believing him, Anand borrowed around Rs 30 lakh from nine different sources, including relatives, acquaintances, and finance companies, and handed it over to Udayakumar. However, Udayakumar neither returned the principal amount nor paid any interest, added the sources.

Unable to repay his lenders, Anand faced constant harassment, and on Sunday, he wrote an eight-page note listing the names of lenders and how he handed over the money to Udayakumar before dying by suicide.

Sivakasi East police recovered the body and the note. Anand’s relatives staged a protest and demanded the arrest of those involved. Police held talks with the protesters and assured immediate action, following which the protest was withdrawn.

Police arrested Udayakumar and a money lender, Santhanamariyappan.

